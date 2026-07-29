New issue July 30 2026

This week, outrage at Coonabarabran ADRA shop closure, local artist heading for gallery in Spain, out and about in Baradine, and narrow loss for Unicorns.

Want a digital subscription?

Buy now from retailers around the Warrumbungle Shire and beyond!

Coonabarabran Newsagents

Carlos IGA

The Handee Store

Eat It

Roachs Hardware

Coonabarabran Bowling Club

Space Gallery

Packman Collectables

Baradine IGA

Binnaway Rural Supplies

Mendooran Cafe & Convenience

Dunedoo Newsagents

Coolah IGA

Gunnedah Newsagent

Mullaley General Store